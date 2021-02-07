Liverpool’s poor run of form continued on Sunday evening with a 4-1 defeat to Premier League leaders Manchester City at Anfield.

This was the Reds’ third successive home defeat. The last time that happened was way back in 1963.

City took the lead early in the second half through Ilkay Gundogan, who missed a first-half penalty, before Mohamed Salah put the hosts back on level terms.

Gundogan, who has been in fine goalscoring form of late, then restored City’s lead following a rare howler from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who then gifted a goal to Raheem Sterling moments later.

Phil Foden then slammed in a fourth goal for City to pile further misery on the reigning Premier League champions.

After the match, talkSPORT took a call from one furious Liverpool fan called David, who called for Klopp to go.

Yes, you did read that correctly.

David can’t see Liverpool’s current situation improving under Klopp, despite everything the German coach has achieved at Anfield over the past few seasons, and wants a new manager in as soon as possible.

“I want Jurgen Klopp to leave,” he admitted. “Listen to my reasons. Do you remember when Liverpool lost 6-1 with Brendan Rodgers away to Stoke City? Liverpool, this season, have had two terrible defeats: the 7-2 to Aston Villa, and now this 4-1 to Manchester City. They even lost to Brighton and Burnley at home.

“This is a crisis but I don’t think Jurgen Klopp can solve it.

“Why did Jurgen Klopp not think what might happen if [Virgil] van Dijk gets injured? He should have brought in defenders on January 1.”

Asked what Klopp could do to prevent Alisson’s two costly errors, David replied: “Do you know why Alisson is making those mistakes? Because the defenders in front of him are not good enough. He waited until February 1 [to sign defenders] and this is why the team is falling apart.”

David now wants to see Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, 40, replace Klopp in order to save the Reds’ season.

“Gerrard will get some mentality back into the team,” he added. “Gerrard is a leader. We haven’t got a leader at the moment.

“[Jordan] Henderson’s not a leader. If he’s the best leader in the Premier League, God help us. Look at Liverpool’s results against the bottom six clubs this season. It’s appalling!

“[Klopp] needed to strengthen his defence, and he did not strengthen his defence. Jurgen Klopp has no plan B and tonight you will get more callers on saying Klopp must go.”

Listen to the eye-opening call in full here…

Let’s be clear about one thing: despite Liverpool’s poor form, there’s absolutely zero chance of Klopp being sacked.

This is one of his toughest moments as Liverpool’s manager, but the vast majority of fans remain firmly behind their hugely-popular coach.

That said, another defeat away at Leicester City next weekend really would pile the pressure on Klopp’s shoulders.

