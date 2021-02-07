Is Kylian Mbappe currently the fastest footballer in the world?

Most football fans would probably name Paris Saint-Germain’s rapid French forward if asked the question.

And Mbappe showed once again during Sunday’s nights ‘Le Classique’ between PSG and Marseille that his pace is on another level.

Mbappe, who turned 22 in December, broke the deadlock in the ninth minute at Stade Velodrome with a cool finish following a lightning-quick PSG counter-attack.

Marseille had a corner but PSG broke at speed and punished their opponents with ruthless efficiency.

Mbappe, who was stood inside the six-yard box when the ball was cleared, turned on the afterburners with a ridiculously quick run down the left-wing. Angel Di Maria then picked out his teammate with a pass.

Mbappe’s speed allowed him to skip past a Marseille defender. He then slotted the ball past goalkeeper Steve Mandanda with his left foot.

Watch the goal here…

That pace is frightening.

According to Canal+, Mbappe hit a top speed of 36km/h with his run. Remarkable.

How many other footballers could match that speed?

According to FIFA 21, Mbappe is the world’s fastest footballer along with Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies and Wolves’ Adama Traore (all have 96 pace).

But on tonight’s evidence, we think Mbappe might be in a league all of his own right now.

