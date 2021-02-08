Tom Brady has led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.

The legendary quarterback inspired the Bucs to victory in Super Bowl 55 on Sunday night, leading the underdogs to victory against the reigning champions.

Tampa Bay won the game 31-9 and it was Brady who led his team to an unlikely victory, throwing three touchdowns in the first half to put Tampa Bay in control, ahead 21-6 at half-time.

The legendary quarterback was named the MVP of Super Bowl 55, further cementing his status as the greatest to ever play in the NFL.

After the break, victory was seemingly confirmed with time to spare, as running back Leonard Fournette scored a touchdown in the third quarter and kicker Ryan Succop added a further three points to put the Bucs 31-9 up heading into the fourth.

The Chiefs failed to build any momentum in the final quarter and failed to register a single touchdown on the night, crumbling against the Bucs' defence.

Brady connected with former New England Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski for two touchdowns, whilst also throwing to Antonio Brown in the first half to give Tampa Bay a commanding lead.

Despite heading into the Super Bowl as a marginal favourite, Kansas City simply failed to get any offence moving in the biggest game of the season.

Patrick Mahomes looked a shadow of himself, failing to throw a touchdown on the night, before being picked off by Devin White late in the fourth.

Victory in Super Bowl 55 gives Brady his record seventh Super Bowl ring and this season - at 43-years-old - was perhaps his best yet.

Despite Tampa Bay going into the world championship game on the back of seven straight wins, having last suffering defeat against the Chiefs on week 12, they were not favourites.

But what's not in doubt is that Brady was the driving force behind the Bucs' unlikely triumph, with the team winning only their second Super Bowl - 19 years after first finding glory in 2002.

With this win, legendary QB Brady further cements himself as the greatest footballer to play in the NFL, with a record seven Super Bowl rings to his name.

He secured his previous six with the New England Patriots, but there's little doubt that this is arguably his most impressive to date, having joined the Bucs just 11 months ago.

Brady already held the NFL record with six Super Bowl rings, ahead of Charles Haley’s five but he has now added another ring to his collection.

There's little debating that the 43-year-old has cemented himself as the greatest NFL player of all time and whether he chooses to play on or retire following another Super Bowl triumph, it's unlikely we'll see anything like him again.

News Now - Sport News