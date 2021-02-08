Roy Keane and Micah Richards’ unlikely bromance continues to blossom in their roles as Sky Sports pundits.

The pair worked together again on Sunday, alongside Graeme Souness, for the Liverpool vs Manchester City and Sheffield United vs Chelsea clashes.

And Richards stayed true to his word by showing Keane an incredible TikTok video which went viral on social media last week.

The video shows a virtual Keane on FIFA 21 producing some of the game’s most theatrical goal celebrations.

Never in a million years would Keane have done *any* of these goal celebrations during his career, hence why so many people found it absolutely hilarious.

If you haven’t watched the initial video, you’re in for a treat…

Just imagine the real Roy Keane dancing like that!

Richards shows Roy Keane TikTok video

Following Super Sunday, Richards posted a video on his Twitter account where he showed Keane the video.

You’re a brave, brave man, Micah!

And you can watch the video here…

Keane’s face was an absolute picture!

The Manchester United legend watched on with a face like thunder while Richards giggled away.

Even Souness had a beaming smile on his face as Keane watched in horror at his virtual self having the time of his life.

Richards is the only man in the world who’d get away with showing Keane that video.

