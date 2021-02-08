Alisson put in an uncharacteristically shocking performance in Liverpool's 4-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Just 10 minutes after Mo Salah had equalised from the penalty spot, the Brazilian gave the ball away needlessly in the run-up to Ilkay Gundogan's second goal of the afternoon.

Incredibly, just three minutes later, the goalkeeper did it again.

Jurgen Klopp was keen to defend Alisson after the final whistle.

"You cannot hide them," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"It's two [instances] where we didn't give him a lot of options, especially around the first one. I think the second one, yeah, he just mis-hit the ball.

"I don't know, it's not a real explanation for it but maybe he had cold feet or something. It sounds funny but could be. But there's still the opportunity to kick it in the stands.

"But Ali has saved our life plenty of times, no doubt about that, and tonight he made two mistakes and that's how it is."

The Liverpool boss is absolutely right - Alisson is normally one of the best goalkeepers in the world, even keeping Ederson out of the Brazil team.

However, a stunning statistic emerged in light of the 28-year-old's slip-ups on Sunday.

He's now made more errors leading to goals than Chelsea misfit Kepa Arrizabalaga since they arrived in English football in 2018, per bet365.

And that got us thinking about a few of the other butterfingers in the Premier League. Or as Gary Neville once called David de Gea "poppadom hands".

With that in mind, we've taken a look at every active top-flight goalkeeper who has made errors in that period and who is still plying their trade for a Premier League club.

We've used the Premier League's official stats.

Kasper Schmeichel - 1

Simon Moore - 1

David Martin - 1

Wayne Hennessey - 1

Alphonse Areola - 1

Fabri - 1

Illan Meslier - 1

Edouard Mendy - 1

Tom Heaton - 1

Dean Henderson - 2

Adrian - 3

Aaron Ramsdale - 3

Vicente Guaita - 3

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 3

Rui Patricio - 3

Hugo Lloris - 4

Ederson - 4

Nick Pope - 4

Alex McCarthy - 4

Lukasz Fabianski - 4

Alisson - 5

Bernd Leno - 7

David de Gea - 8

Martin Dubravka - 8

Jordan Pickford - 10

Food for thought for Carlo Ancelotti, certainly.

Now don't get us wrong. This is just one metric and some of the very best 'keepers have been guilty of a few blunders.

On his day, David de Gea is still capable of making world-class saves, but many Manchester United fans have lost patience with his mistakes.

Bernd Leno, meanwhile, has been Arsenal's saviour on many occasions, even if he's also made seven key errors.

What's crucial is that Alisson doesn't let his poor display against City affect his confidence as Liverpool desperately try and rediscover their form.

