When the story of Liverpool's season is written, Alisson's two errors against Manchester City will be put in perspective.

The Brazilian cost the Reds by giving the ball away twice in a matter of three minutes, allowing Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling to score.

A 4-1 victory for Pep Guardiola's side all but ended the champions' hopes of retaining their title.

In those circumstances, Alisson was inevitably devastated by his howlers, the second probably a consequence of the first. The goalkeeper's confidence was clearly badly shaken.

Jurgen Klopp was asked post-match about how the 28-year-old had reacted in the dressing room.

The Liverpool boss did his best to defend the stopper and admitted he had tried to comfort him.

“These two goals were obviously the killer of the game,” the Reds boss said, via the Liverpool Echo. “Everybody knows that.

Alisson's message to Klopp

“I spoke to him. He is obviously very disappointed and was saying ‘not today, not today’.

“I said to him that’s the problem with mistakes, you cannot decide when to make them.

“The only thing you can do is learn from it and that’s what he will do and it will never happen to him again, I’m pretty sure.

“Tonight it was massive, I would say. That’s okay, he has saved our lives I don’t know how often and is an absolute world-class goalie. Tonight some things went a little bit wrong and we have to take that.”

Klopp also jokingly revealed he had told Alisson: "I said we have stands, you can shoot the ball there."

As much as he can try and make light of one individual performance, Klopp will no doubt have serious concerns about the way his side imploded.

The Reds have now lost three consecutive games at Anfield, having previously been unbeaten at home in the Premier League since April 2017.

They now sit 10 points behind Manchester City, who also have a game in hand.

News Now - Sport News