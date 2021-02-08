The 'most exciting title race in decades' appears to be over at the start of February.

Manchester City’s 4-1 victory over Liverpool at Anfield moved them 10 points clear of their rivals having played a game less. Now, City’s biggest title rivals are Manchester United, who sit five points behind them but have also played a game more. With City in this kind of form, we’ll just call that eight points.

At the moment, Pep Guardiola’s side don’t look like dropping eight points in the remaining 16 matches - let alone the thought of United winning all of theirs.

The win at Anfield was massive for City.

It was their 14th consecutive win in all competitions and their first at Anfield since 2003.

Of course, they had Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson to thank for that but Man of the Match Phil Foden also made headlines.

The 20-year-old was simply incredible as he produced a sensational assist and scored a screamer himself during a terrific second half for City.

Was this the match that the midfielder came of age?

If you were unfortunate enough to miss Foden’s incredible performance, check out his individual highlights below:

Yeah not bad, is he?

The scary thought is that Foden can get even better. Well, that’s according to his manager anyway.

"We and Man City fans are lucky to have a guy from the academy who loves Man City, grew up in our academy supporting and being a fan and a ballboy, and has already become a top, top footballer for us," Guardiola said after the match.

"Right now he is moving perfectly as a winger and the second and fourth goals were outstanding and phenomenal. He is just 20 years old, he has a huge margin to improve and understand the game a little better.

"The rhythm he plays in as a winger is the rhythm he has to play in the middle. But he has the time to improve it and his mentality - he always has the feeling he can do something close to the box."

