Liverpool can take very few positives from their 4-1 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

At least they scored…

But even that was contentious.

Mohamed Salah latched onto Ruben Dias’ error and went down under the defender’s challenge. Replays showed that it was incredibly soft as the Egyptian threw himself to the floor after a slight tug by Dias.

While VAR agreed with Michael Oliver’s decision, it’s unlikely they would have awarded the penalty if Oliver hadn’t.

Salah stuck away the spot-kick but has since come in for criticism for the way he earned it.

But it wasn’t the last time Salah found himself on the turf after a slight bit of contact from a City defender.

Just minutes later, the ball was played up to Salah with Oleksandr Zinchenko marking him closely. After the smallest of nudges from the City man, Salah threw himself to the floor and looked towards Oliver.

This time, the referee was having absolutely none of it.

It was an incident that was being discussed on Reddit with many fans calling out Salah for his ‘Fallon d’Or’ nomination.

“Throws his hands up and lifts his legs, every time. Made me cringe,” one wrote.

Another added: “Such a regular diver. He dives all around the pitch.”

A third wrote: “Embarrassing” and another replied, “Divers gonna dive.”

A fifth concluded that Salah was the “Biggest diver in the Premier League.”

It’s not the first time Salah has been criticised for going to ground too easily. In fact, back in November, Tony Cascarino accused him of ‘insulting Nobby Stiles’ in the week the former England World Cup winner died with a ‘dive’ to win a penalty vs West Ham.

“I am a Liverpool supporter but I hated to see Mohamed Salah dive to win the penalty against West Ham," Cascarino wrote in The Times. "In the week when we lost Nobby Stiles, to see a player do what Salah did makes me think that the game as it was played by the England team of 1966 will be gone completely within the next ten years.

“Imagine showing that generation an example of what they would have considered cheating being rewarded in that way. The culture started to change during my playing career and now when I watch kids football they are all as good at diving as they are at everything else. And when I say good at it, I mean they go down in a way that may deceive a referee into giving a free kick."

