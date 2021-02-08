The New England Patriots have paid tribute to their former star Tom Brady following his latest Super Bowl victory, labelling the quarterback as ‘the greatest of all time.’

Brady, who was making his 10th Super Bowl appearance last night, helped steer his Tampa Bay Buccaneers side to a comfortable 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on home soil at Super Bowl LV.

The victory extends Brady’s haul of Super Bowl titles to an unprecedented amount of seven, and it was Tampa’s first since 2002.

You guessed it, a record for an individual player.

Patriots Tweet

Brady’s achievements were also recognised by his old side the New England Patriots.

Six of Brady’s seven Super Bowl rings came throughout a glittering 19-year career with the Patriots, before he decided for a fresh challenge with Tampa Bay in 2019.

The move at the time caused a stir in, not just NFL, but the sporting world in general, but it’s evident to see there are no hard feelings from either camp.

Following last night’s game, the official Twitter account of the New England Patriots tweeted out a classy message that simply read: "Congratulations to the greatest of all time."



Short and simple.

It is a view shared by many NFL fans and pundits alike and it is clear to see why.

While Brady’s honour list is the envy of most, his remarkable longevity is testament to his ability and dedication, highlighted by the fact he’s been included in two different All-Decade teams (2000s and 2010s).

Not a bad start to this decade either. The greatest of all time? It’s hard to argue against it.

News Now - Sport News