Alisson Becker has been worth his weight in gold to Liverpool following his £67 million move from AS Roma in the summer of 2018.

The Brazilian has cemented his status as one of the world’s best goalkeepers over the past two-and-a-half years.

During that period of time, the 28-year-old has helped Liverpool win both the Champions League and the Premier League, as well as the FIFA Club World Cup.

However, Alisson endured his worst 90 minutes in a Liverpool shirt at home to Manchester City on Sunday.

Not only did he concede four goals against Pep Guardiola’s side, but two of the goals were largely his fault.

The South American, who is valued at £72 million by Transfermarkt, gifted goals to Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling in the space of three second-half minutes as City went 3-1 ahead.

‘Alisson Blunderland’ was the back-page headline on several UK newspapers on Monday morning following Liverpool’s 4-1 defeat.

According to WhoScored’s stats, Alisson produced the worst individual performance of *any* Premier League player this season against City.

Here are the three worst…

3. Adrian | Liverpool (3.83/10 vs Aston Villa)

The Spanish ‘keeper conceded seven goals away at Aston Villa in October. Liverpool’s 7-2 defeat at Villa Park was one of the most shocking Premier League results of recent years.

It wasn’t all down to Adrian, but the 34-year-old (like the rest of his teammates on the day) failed to cover himself in glory.

2. Jan Bednarek | Southampton (3.8/10 vs Man Utd)

An own goal, one penalty conceded and a red card (which was later rescinded on appeal) in a 9-0 defeat at Old Trafford meant Jan Bednarek briefly held the unwanted record for the worst individual performance of the current Premier League campaign until Alisson’s disasterclass.

1. Alisson | Liverpool (3.73/10 vs Man City)

Bednarek’s rating looked unbeatable but Alisson recorded an even lower score just several days later.

He’s still a world-class goalkeeper, though, so expect him to bounce back in style over the coming weeks.

