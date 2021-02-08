The half-time shows at the Super Bowl have become a mainstay in the annual showpiece event, and in 2021, it appears they can quickly sum up how the game itself is going.

At Super Bowl LV last night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers comprehensively defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to seal their second Super Bowl title.

The Super Bowl is one of the most watched and most anticipated sporting events in the calendar year and social media is never slow to let their feelings be known, and what better way to do so in the form of memes and GIFs, eh?

This year’s trending clip was of the half-time headline act The Weeknd. The Toronto-based singer, real name Abel Tesfaye, delivered an exceptional performance during the game’s interval in a year where few artists have been unable to perform due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Whilst a lot of talk surrounded The Weeknd’s incredible vocals, eagle-eyed fans quickly saw an opportunity to encapsulate how the Super Bowl match was unfolding during one of the songs.

In the middle of one of The Weeknd’s biggest hits Can’t Feel My Face, he ran backstage whilst pretending to look lost or confused, and Twitter erupted.

Many of the humorous captions accompanying the four-second clip were related to the Chief’s abject performance on the night.

The NOTSportsCenter, for example, used the meme to put out a tweet saying" “The Chiefs defense trying to find Gronk, Leonard Fournette and Antonio Brown. #SuperBowl"

While the official NFL UK also joined in, saying" “The Chiefs looking for a way back into the game…"

There was also a lot of sympathy for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The one-time Super Bowl MVP was on the losing side after only completing 53 percent of his passes, but it appears many feel he was not to blame for his side’s dismal display.

One Twitter account used the same viral clip of The Weeknd with the caption: "Patrick Mahomes looking for receivers that actually want to catch the ball #SuperBowl," and another user tweeted it saying: "Mahomes looking for useful players on his team #SuperBowl."

Ouch.

