Manchester City’s Ilkay Gudogan Wins January Premier League Fans’ Player of The Month Award
Ilkay Gundogan has been voted the GMS Fans’ Premier League Player of the Month for January.
In a poll run by fan engagement experts Snack Media, the midfielder took 24% of the vote after scoring five goals and making 10 dribbles.
Burnley's Nick Pope was in second place with 20%.
In the first of five votes carried out over seven days via Snack’s digital and social networks, the German's performances clearly struck a chord with Premier League fans up and down the country.
The full list of contenders from the final shortlist polled as follows:
● Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City) - 24%
● Nick Pope (Burnley) - 20%
● Paul Pogba (Manchester United) - 18%
● Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) – 15%
● Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 13%
● Craig Dawson (West Ham) – 11%
The Championship vote opens at 11 am on Monday 8th February. To vote go to:
http://bit.ly/36EBNZ6