Amir Khan has stunned his Instagram followers by revealing he has purchased a new Rolex for his nearly one-year-old son!

The Olympic silver medallist, who hasn’t boxed since 2019, posted the news on his Instagram story, showing off the brand new watch that his son will receive later this month.

The lucky Muhammad Zaviyar will receive the luxury watch on February 22, though, it’s unlikely he’ll be able to make much sense of it just yet.

‘King’ Khan shared a snap of the Rolex, reportedly costing around £30,000, with the caption: "Got my little boy his first birthday present, his watch collection needs to [be] on [point]."

Had Khan not mentioned it was a gift for his boy, you would be forgiven for believing he was treating himself.

Khan is no stranger to splashing out. His current ensemble of sport cars includes a £271,000 Lamborghini Aventador, a £233,000 Rolls Royce Phantom and a £65,000 Range Rover. If that wasn’t enough, Khan is said to be thinking of adding a £264,000 Rolls Royce to the list.

The former super lightweight champion’s lavish lifestyle isn’t all just about flash cars, though, as he recently revealed he just purchased a new place in Dubai.

So, after a life of luxury, can we expect to see Muhammad Zaviyar follow in his father’s footsteps and become a boxing champion? Not if his mother has anything to do with it.

Faryal Makhdoom, with whom Khan shares three children with, has no intention of allowing her son into an industry she knew little about before meeting Khan. She once admitted she didn’t know much about Khan’s career and that he was just ‘some sort of boxer.’

Her future intentions were made clear during a fan Q&A on Instagram, in which Faryal Makhdoom was asked if her son would become a boxer. ‘Never,’ she replied categorically.

That clears that up then.

