Tom Brady established himself as NFL’s GOAT after winning his SEVENTH Super Bowl title with Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

The Buccaneers beat Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 as Brady added to the six rings he had won with the New England Patriots.

At the age of 43 years and 188 days, Brady also become the oldest player to play the biggest event is US sport - and perhaps the world.

If he wasn’t already considered the greatest NFL player of all time, he certainly is now.

And it got us thinking: Who is the GOAT in other major sports? We don’t claim to be experts in every sport - or any sport, in fact. So if you disagree with our selection, feel free to let us know.

But we've looked at 18 of the biggest sports in world and determined the GOAT. Let’s take a look at what we came up with:

NFL - Tom Brady

As we’ve mentioned, the quarterback cemented his status as the greatest with Super Bowl victory with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As well as the seven Super Bowl wins, he holds many quarterback records, including combined passing yards (91,653), regular-season touchdown passes (581), and career touchdowns (664), in addition to the most Pro Bowl selections (14, tied with Peyton Manning) and the second-most regular-season passing yards (79,204).

Football - Lionel Messi

It was either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo but we’re giving this one to Messi based on the fact he has six Ballon d’Or wins, compared to Ronaldo’s five.

Tennis - Roger Federer & Serena Williams

Roger Federer edges out Rafael Nadal to take this one with the Swiss winning 20 Grand Slam men's singles titles and 103 ATP singles titles.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams has claimed 23 Grand Slam singles titles as well as 14 in women's doubles, and two in mixed doubles.

Boxing - Muhammad Ali

The heavyweight boxer remains the only three-time lineal champion, finishing his career with 56 wins from 61 fights. His trilogy of fights against Joe Frazier and his ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ victory over George Foreman will never be forgotten.

Athletics - Usain Bolt

The world record holder in the 100 metres, 200 metres and 4 × 100 metres relay. Usain Bolt has eight Olympic gold medals to his name and is the fastest man ever, sprinting 100 metres in 9.58 second in Berlin in 2009.

Basketball - Michael Jordan

For those of you that didn’t watch the ‘The Last Dance’ documentary last year, you must. MJ won six NBA Championships with the Chicago Bulls and was a real pioneer figure for basketball in the 1980s and 1990s.

Golf - Tiger Woods

Forget about his misdemeanours off the course, Tiger Woods has won 15 major championships, trailing only Jack Nicklaus. He also has 82 PGA Tour wins, tied first of all time with Sam Snead.

Formula One - Michael Schumacher

Lewis Hamilton may go on to become Formula One’s GOAT but we’re giving this to Michael Schumacher for now. The German won seven F1 Championships - a record equalled by Hamilton - and 91 race wins.

Cricket - Sachin Tendulkar

The former Indian captain holds the record of the highest run scorer of all time in international cricket and is the only player to have scored one hundred international centuries. In total, Tendulkar played 664 international cricket matches in total, scoring 34,357 runs.

Cycling - Chris Froome

Froome has seven Grand Tours to his name with four Tour de Frances, a Giro d'Italia and two Vuelta a Españas. He’s also got two Olympic bronze medals in road time trials, in 2012 and 2016, and also took bronze in the 2017 World Championships.

NHL - Wayne Gretzky

Okay, we don’t know much about ice-hockey but Wayne Gretzky is the leading goal scorer, leading assist producer and leading point scorer in NHL history. The NHL themselves called Gretzky the greatest hockey player of all time so who are we to argue?

MMA - Jon Jones

Jones is a former two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, becoming the youngest champion in UFC history with his victory over Mauricio Rua at 23. Jones is considered the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world and holds many records in the light heavyweight division, including the most title defences, most wins, longest win streak, and most submission victories.

Swimming - Michael Phelps

The most decorated Olympian of all time with 28 medals - 23 of which are gold. When you take into account all competitions, Phelps won a total of 82 medals with 65 gold, 14 silver and three bronze in the Olympics, the World Championships, and the Pan Pacific Championships.

Baseball - Babe Ruth

Babe Ruth played in the MLB for 22 seasons, winning seven World Series Championships. He played predominantly for New York Yankees from 1920-1934 and hit 714 career home runs.

Rugby - Richie McCaw

Richie McCaw played 148 times for the All Backs, captaining them on 110 occasions. He helped New Zealand to two World Cups and spent the majority of his career at Christchurch Crusaders.

WWE - Ric Flair

Ric Flair had a WWE career spanning almost 40 years, becoming a 16-time world champion. The ‘Black Scorpion’ was the first holder of the WCW World Heavyweight Championship and the WCW International World Heavyweight Championship.

Snooker - Ronnie O’Sullivan

Ronnie O’Sullivan is a six-time world champion, a seventh-time Masters champion and a seven-time UK champion. He’s hit a 147 break 15 times in his career.

Darts - Phil Taylor

Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor dominated darts for more than two decades, winning 214 professional tournaments, 85 major titles and 16 World Championships.

