Liverpool's mini-revival has been shattered by consecutive defeats to Brighton and Manchester City.

The Reds are now looking over their shoulder and clinging to fourth, rather than gazing upwards at Pep Guardiola's pace-setters.

What's particularly remarkable is Liverpool's home form, or lack of it.

The champions have now lost three on the bounce at Anfield, a run which began with that historic humbling by Burnley.

It's the first time Liverpool have lost three back-to-back games at their home ground since the 1960s - the last time it happened, in fact, The Beatles were number one and Jurgen Klopp wasn't even born.

Alarmingly, there's a very real prospect they could lose three matches in a row - they face third-placed Leicester next.

Klopp's men have been so consistent that such a run has rarely happened under his leadership. You have to go back all the way to January 2017 for the last time they lost three games one after the other.

That was perhaps a little more excusable than it is now, considering it also included cup fixtures. First, Liverpool lost to Swansea in the Premier League, then Southampton in the League Cup and Wolves in the FA Cup.

Liverpool aren't at full strength now - Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Naby Keita and Diogo Jota have all been missed terribly - but take a look at their XI from that day, as seen on talkSPORT, and... well, good grief.

GK - Loris Karius

We all know what happened next...

RB - Connor Randall

Randall was an academy graduate, but ended up playing in Bulgaria. He's now in Scotland with Ross County.

CB - Joe Gomez

Still at the club and his injury has made him a huge loss this term.

CB - Ragnar Klavan

Klavan was a product of a different time at Liverpool.

LB - Alberto Moreno

Moreno made a string of errors before Andy Robertson's emergence. After his departure, he gave an interview in which he said he "didn't like the way" Jurgen Klopp had treated him.

DM - Lucas Leiva

Turned into a bit of a cult figure. Now with Lazio.

CM - Ovie Ejaria

Ejaria was actually still on the books until 2020, when he joined Reading.

CM - Gini Wijnaldum

Wijnaldum is expected to leave the club this summer when his contract runs down.

RW - Ben Woodburn

Big things were expected of Woodburn, but he's spent a lot of time out on loan.

LW - Roberto Firmino

Firmino wasn't able to inspire Liverpool despite being the standout star of that XI.

CF - Divock Origi

Origi is still at Anfield but is likely to move on soon.

You'd like to think times have moved on...

Back then, Liverpool's squad was far from the finished article, even if they did rest players for the domestic cups.

The pressure will be on to avoid a similar fate against Leicester on Saturday.

