Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been derided by rival football fans for suggesting Alisson Becker’s “cold feet” may have contributed to his side’s 4-1 defeat to Manchester City.

The German coach has a reputation, rightly or wrongly, for using excuses whenever the Reds suffer a poor result.

In the Sky Sports studio following Liverpool’s latest defeat, Manchester United legend Roy Keane blasted Klopp, saying “it’s excuses after excuses” following his eyebrow-raising comment about Alisson.

Keane added: “I think Jurgen Klopp said there ‘maybe the goalkeeper’s feet were cold’. That’s a new one!”

Alisson, who has been so consistently excellent since joining the Reds in 2018, gifted Man City two goals in the space of three second-half minutes with his kicking.

In his post-match interview on Sky Sports, Klopp told Geoff Shreeves: “There’s not a real explanation for it, maybe he had cold feet or something. It sounds funny but it could be. There was still an opportunity to kick it into the stands.”

The reaction on social media to that comment was inevitable…

Troy Deeney reacts to Klopp's 'cold feet' comment

However, Watford captain Troy Deeney has offered a different perspective.

Speaking on talkSPORT on Monday morning, Deeney thinks Klopp was simply giving an honest opinion and doesn’t deserve to be mocked for that.

Deeney said: “It’s difficult because if Klopp was to come out and not say anything, and just say ‘we got beat’ everyone would be like, ‘he’s accepting it too easily’.

“So when he’s giving his reasonings for it, we’re now saying he’s making excuses. So he’s in a lose-lose situation.

“The problem is he’s made a few comments in previous weeks about penalties, so it sounds like he’s moaning and making excuses.

“But whenever I’ve been around Klopp, he’s very straightforward, he just tells you what he thinks.”

Deeney also believes that Klopp may not be expressing his thoughts entirely correctly immediately after matches.

“When people realise it’s less than ten minutes after the game, it’s straight after a game, camera in your face and you’ve got to deal with these questions,” the striker added.

“And he’s probably not properly digested what’s actually gone on, and he’s just giving you something, his initial feelings.

“And sometimes it’s just coming across wrong.”

