Mike Dean has been under the spotlight since his controversial decision to send off Tomas Soucek.

The midfielder was dismissed in West Ham's Premier League match against Fulham despite replays showing his 'elbow' apparently made no real contact.

The decision has now been overturned.

Dean has been heavily criticised by pundits and fans alike.

However, appalling details are now emerging about the abuse he has suffered on social media.

According to Martyn Ziegler of The Times, death threats were sent to the official and his family over the weekend.

As a result, he has asked the Premier League to be taken off duty for the coming gameweek.

Dean will still officiate in midweek in the FA Cup.

It's appalling to think that the 52-year-old has suffered such a horrific reaction, whatever you think of the decision.

More to follow...



This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.



