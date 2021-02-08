With 15 Premier League games still to play, the autopsy is already beginning on Liverpool's season.

It's looking hugely unlikely that the champions will retain their crown after losing 4-1 to favourites Manchester City at Anfield.

The Reds have scored just once from open play since Christmas and haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last six matches in all competitions.

There are evidently problems for Jurgen Klopp to contend with at both ends of the pitch as he presides over the first real crisis of his tenure.

Naturally, that means Liverpool fans have come to their own conclusions about who is pulling their weight and who is badly letting the side down.

That's a debate that might rumble on into the summer transfer window, but there's nothing like cold hard stats to settle it.

WhoScored's ranking system lists every Liverpool player and how they've performed so far this season out of 10.

As you'd expect, the usual suspects Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah top the list, but a little further down is where it gets more interesting.

Let's take a look at the full squad from best to worst:

1. Sadio Mane - 7.44

2. Mo Salah - 7.24

3. Roberto Firmino - 7.05

4. Caoimhin Kelleher - 7.03

5. Thiago Alcantara - 7.00

6. Nat Phillips - 6.97

7. Joel Matip - 6.96

8. Jordan Henderson - 6.86

9. Diogo Jota - 6.84

10. Fabinho - 6.84

11. Andy Robertson - 6.81

12. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6.77

13. Naby Keita - 6.67

14. Georginio Wijnaldum - 6.64

15. Rhys Williams - 6.63

16. Curtis Jones - 6.61

17. James Milner - 6.51

18. Alisson - 6.49

19. Joe Gomez - 6.48

20. Neco Williams - 6.47

21. Virgil van Dijk - 6.45

22. Xherdan Shaqiri - 6.44

23. Divock Origi - 6.22

24. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6.18

25. Kostas Tsimikas - 5.92

26. Adrian - 5.01

While we can't read too much into the scores of Van Dijk (who's been injured since October) or Kelleher (who's made just two appearances), we can see an overall picture of Liverpool's squad emerging.

Thiago is among the highest-rated players, silencing critics who argue he has disrupted Liverpool's midfield and slows them down.

Meanwhile, the likes of Alexander-Arnold and Robertson aren't performing at the level we'd expect.

For perspective, the Premier League's highest performing players are Tottenham's Harry Kane and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, both of whom are scored at 7.8.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne are on 7.6.

Meanwhile, there are just a handful of Liverpool players who have received WhoScored's MotM awards: Mane (4), Salah (3), Firmino (3), Thiago (1), Phillips (1) and Matip (1).

