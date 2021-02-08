Former IBF, IBO, WBA, and WBO World Heavyweight Champion Andy Ruiz Jr has lost 25 pounds and is getting set to make a return to the ring, says trainer Jorge Capetillo, as per Boxing Scene.

Ruiz hasn't fought since December 7, 2019, when he lost by unanimous decision in his rematch with Britain's own Anthony Joshua, the man from whom Ruiz had captured heavyweight gold with a shock win in June of the same year.

Ruiz landed a big left hook and rocked Joshua early in that first bout. The Brit never recovered and Ruiz went on to claim a TKO victory.

The second contest was a very different story, however. The superior athletic ability of Joshua shone through and the Englishman was able to score a routine points win against his out of shape opponent.

Ruiz seemed despondent during the post-fight presser and had this to say about his performance in the ring: "Me, my dad, and my team were talking … I should have listened to them. I think we started [training] too late. Three months of partying, celebrating, affected me. What can I say? I shouldn't have put on all this weight.

"I tried to do my kind of training on my own and I'm sorry to Manny [Robles], my dad, I got too confident in myself. I know for the third one I'm going to be a lot better. There's a lot of responsibility being a champion of the world. I think the partying and all that stuff got the best of me. Next time it'll be a lot better."

Ruiz's trainer Jorge Capetillo has also worked alongside WBC champion Tyson Fury. Capetillo has spent time in Fury's corner as a cutman, and says he would love to see Ruiz emulate the British technician, referencing the incredible return to form and shape that saw the Manchester-born fighter defeat Deontay Wilder in 2020.

"It would be huge for me, professional and personally, if they could share the gym, share a chat, share how their families are," Capetillo said of Ruiz and Fury. "It would be positive motivation for Andy.

"Andy knows that Tyson has also taken care of me. Andy speaks highly of Tyson. They share the same faith too. Andy, like Tyson, is a man of faith and family. We all make mistakes. They have a good feeling for each other. This is what life is about. We make mistakes, we fall down, but we have to get up and move forwards. A fighter never loses because they get knocked down. They lose because they don't get up.

"I want Andy to prove to himself that it was not a lucky shot. Because it was not lucky, let me tell you, because Joshua went down but got back up. Joshua didn't run. But you saw what happened. I would love to see Andy as a champion again."

The mere idea of Ruiz and Fury sparring together is likely to send tremors across the heavyweight landscape. But, even if it doesn't happen, Ruiz is already sharing a gym with Mexican champ Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, which should provide the American with more than enough inspiration, as he (Ruiz) attempts to get back on track and recapture heavyweight gold.

"Andy is a kid. He got distracted. Now I can see he is more calm with his family. He is getting back on track, especially mentally. He has hunger again. He has tasted what it means to be a world champion. I can see he wants more! But you have to be willing to sacrifice. So, to be around Canelo, who has this mindset day-in-day-out, is a great influence for Andy.

His weight has gone down 25-pounds. He looks very slim. He doesn't want to show up to Reynoso looking rough.

If Capetillo is right, and a reinvigorated Ruiz is back in shape and eager to prove a point, a third bout with Anthony Joshua will almost certainly be on the cards at some stage.

Keep a close eye on how this one progresses.

