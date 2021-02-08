WWE legend Mark Henry has revealed Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson fell victim to brutal pranks from jealous rivals when he was rising through the ranks.

The guilty parties allegedly dropped the unenviable gifts of faeces in Johnson’s lunchbox, with the intention of breaking his spirit.

Johnson joined WWE back in 1996, and went on to become one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling history.

World titles, legendary rivalries with Stone Cold Steve Austin and Triple H and numerous WrestleMania appearances, rank amongst his greatest moments in the business.

By 2004, he had moved on to pastures new, taking Hollywood by storm.

Now 48, his films have seen cumulative takings of a quite staggering $10.5 billion across the globe. His movies’ commercial successes have seen him named the world’s highest-paid male actor by Forbes for the last two years. Last year alone he earned a reported $87.5 million. He unsurprisingly also now stands as the highest earning wrestler of all time.

He has bolstered his incredible wealth further with his Teremana Tequila and Project Rock gym gear in recent days.

Perhaps his biggest achievement, however, is his physique, having improved to a ridiculous extent since his wrestling days. Working really hard and taking your ‘vitamins’ really does work!

Mark Henry, when talking about the pranks The Rock was a victim of, told Busted Open Radio: "Me and The Rock, we always had our locker right next to each other.

I came in and saw people laughing and giggling and running away from where our lockers were. I saw his box was open. I grabbed the box and was going to close it and I looked in it and there was s*** in it. Somebody s*** in his food box, so of course, I have to dispose of this and tell him, 'Hey man, don’t leave your food in here'.

"They were envious of us new guys coming in."

It’s safe to say The Rock got the last laugh. His dedication to fitness and undeniable charisma has made him a success in practically every venture he undertakes, whether it be wrestling, acting or business.

