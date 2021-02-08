Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is one of the greatest managers we’ve seen during the Premier League era - but like all of the very best competitors, he absolutely hates losing.

The German coach is such a jovial character when things are going well, but we’ve seen on numerous occasions - especially in recent weeks - that he can be quite prickly after a bad result.

As well as making interviews a little awkward from time to time, Klopp also has a reputation for coming up with weird and wonderful excuses whenever Liverpool lose.

Following Liverpool’s 4-1 defeat against Manchester City on Sunday, Klopp said Alisson Becker’s second-half mistakes might have been because the Brazilian goalkeeper had “cold feet”.

“There’s not a real explanation for it,” Klopp told Sky Sports, “maybe he had cold feet or something. It sounds funny but it could be. There was still an opportunity to kick it into the stands.”

Manchester United legend Roy Keane, speaking inside the Sky Sports studio after the match, said: “I think Jurgen Klopp said there ‘maybe the goalkeeper’s feet were cold’. That’s a new one! It’s excuses after excuses.”

‘Cold feet’ joins the list of head-scratching excuses that Klopp has used since he was appointed Liverpool boss in October 2015.

Klopp has also made headlines over the years for blaming snow, wind, a dry pitch, hot weather, other Premier League coaches and even BT Sport following a poor result.

One Twitter thread shows a list of screenshots after each excuse…

Snow...

The wind...

Dry pitch...

The wind (again)...

Hot weather and dry pitch...

BT Sport...

The wind (yet again)...

Dry pitch at Anfield...

Oh, Jurgen.

Other Klopp excuses include...

Manchester United's injuries following a 0-0 draw, blaming TV broadcasters after James Milner suffered an injury, and blaming the ball after Adrian conceded a goal against Chelsea in the FA Cup last year.

He’s such an incredible manager but some of the excuses he’s used during his tenure at Anfield are nothing short of laughable.

However, Watford captain Troy Deeney - speaking on talkSPORT on Monday - has cut Klopp some slack.

“When people realise it’s less than ten minutes after the game, it’s straight after a game, camera in your face and you’ve got to deal with these questions,” the striker said.

“And he’s probably not properly digested what’s actually gone on, and he’s just giving you something, his initial feelings.

“And sometimes it’s just coming across wrong.”

