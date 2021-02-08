This Saturday at UFC 258, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will defend his title against former training partner Gilbert Burns.

Last July, Burns pulled out of a bout with Usman when he tested positive for COVID-19. The fight was cancelled for a second time in December, as Usman dropped out citing a lack of time to recover from multiple injuries.

Usman’s last fight saw him defeat Jorge Masvidal, while Burns’ most recent was a victory over Tyron Woodley.

For this event, the UFC will return to the US after a stint on Fight Island. It will take place at the UFC APEX Center in Las Vegas.

Date, Start Time & Live Stream

UK fans can watch UFC 258 early in the morning of Sunday, February 14.

Tune into BT Sport 1 at 12:30am if you’d like to catch the entirety of UFC 258. The Usman/Burns showdown is likely to commence around 5am.

Alternatively, BT Sport subscribers can also watch the event on BT Sport’s website and app. You can also watch the early prelims on UFC’s Fight Pass.

Main card

Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Gilbert Burns (Welterweight)

Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso (Women’s Flyweight)

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Ian Heinisch (Middleweight)

Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera (Bantamweight)

Maki Pitolo vs. Julian Marquez (Middleweight)

Prelims

Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller (Lightweight)

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Anthony Hernandez (Middleweight)

Belal Muhammad vs. Diego Lima (Welterweight)

Polyana Viana vs. Mallory Martin (Women’s Strawweight)

Ricky Simon vs. Brian Kelleher (Featherweight)

Gabriel Green vs. Philip Rowe (Welterweight)

Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick (Women’s Flyweight)

