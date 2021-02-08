Leeds latest news: Pundit backs major summer transfer move

Recently, the Daily Mirror revealed that signing a playmaker this summer was high up on Leeds United's agenda as they look to build on a successful year back in the Premier League.

Now, speaking to Football Insider, Noel Whelan has backed the Yorkshire giants to make another move for an Argentina international.

Indeed, he expects the saga to rumble on.

Over the course of the summer, Udinese star Rodrigo de Paul was strongly linked with a move to Elland Road.

Clearly, a move never actually happened but Whelan has tipped him to be the man Leeds sign in order to strengthen their creative midfield options ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

“Rodrigo De Paul has been mentioned many times, that’s not going to go away," he said.

"That is still going to rumble, I’m sure it’s still on the cards – once Marcelo Bielsa makes his mind up and pinpoints a player, generally he kind of sticks to that."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

For a team who don't tend to struggle to score goals, not one player in the Leeds squad can match de Paul for his ability to carve out chances.

In fact, only Jack Harrison (1.9 via WhoScored) comes anywhere close to the Argentine (2.5) for key passes per game and there's no guarantee the former will be with Leeds next season given he's only on loan.

With that in mind, another move for the £31.5m-rated (Transfermarkt) midfielder would make sense in order to help bring this side to the next level.

If they can bring someone like that in, it certainly stands to reason their attack could be even better next season. A scary thought for the rest of the Premier League.

