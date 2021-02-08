Liverpool latest news: Double boost could be on the horizon

Liverpool could do with a lift.

After three consecutive home losses for the first time since The Beatles topped the charts, the likes of Graeme Souness and Jamie Carragher have urged the champions to focus on finishing in the top four rather than anything else this season.

According to The Athletic, Jurgen Klopp could soon be in line for extra help on that front.

They claim both Diogo Jota and Naby Keita are closing in on returns to full training in what would be a major boost to Klopp.

Indeed, after the loss to Brighton, he spoke of how his side were both mentally and physically fatigued, so having more options available to him will help the rotation of the side.

With Liverpool also struggling for goals - not scoring at Anfield from open play since just after Christmas - welcoming Jota back into the side should be a major boost considering his excellent form prior to his injury.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Merely having more bodies to choose from will invariably give Klopp's side more of a rest and, clearly, it helps when those bodies are of great quality.

Jota proved a revelation earlier this season, offering a devastating goalscoring presence through the middle of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, bagging nine goals in his first fifteen games. Considering their recent struggles in front of goal, it could be a big development in their chase for the top four.

Keita's return could also help give Thiago a rest. The Spaniard has been criticised of late but, with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho forced into defence, it's been up to him and Georginio Wijnaldum to largely lead the engine room.

The Mali international averages one dribble per game (bettered only by Thiago in terms of Liverpool's midfielders via WhoScored) which could help bring a fresh feeling of energy to a tired side.

Things could soon be looking up after a difficult spell.

