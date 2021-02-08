Rangers latest news: Transfer disappointment reported

Clearly, Rangers couldn't have hoped for a better season than they are currently having.

Miles clear in the Scottish Premiership and preparing for the next round of the Europa League, life is good at Ibrox at the moment ahead of what is shaping up to be a historic campaign for Steven Gerrard's men.

However, that still might not be enough to convince everyone, it seems.

According to Football Insider, John Lundstram is ready to snub a move to Glasgow despite interest from The Light Blues.

Indeed, the Sheffield United midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and is believed to have admirers at Ibrox, as well as in the Premier League.

A source close to Rangers' recruitment is believed to have told the publication that Rangers are not a spot Lundstram sees himself landing in this summer.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Given Lundstram's experience in the Premier League - contributing towards ten goals in fifty-two games at one of the highest levels in Europe - he'd have been a coup had Rangers been able to swoop on a free transfer.

However, given the riches of the top level of English football, it's hard to blame him for wanting to stay south of the border. As good as Rangers have been on the pitch, it does seem unlikely they'd be able to match a Premier League team in terms of finances off of it.

Clearly, it's a shame they won't be able to lure him to Ibrox but, considering the successes this season, it's hard to be too down about it. After all, it's not as if they are short on firepower.

