Southampton latest news: Major transfer interest reported

At the moment, things couldn't be going much worse for Southampton.

Indeed, with fans making their feelings towards the club's board clear in the wake of another 9-0 defeat and a mounting injury crisis to boot, it seems a long time ago now that they were sat atop the Premier League.

Now, according to The Athletic, things could get even harder in the summer.

They claim that Manchester City are considering star striker Danny Ings as a potential option this summer given there has no breakthrough in negotiations to extend his deal past the summer of 2022, when it currently expires.

Considering his status as a homegrown player, the England international is believed to appeal to Pep Guardiola's side as they look to strengthen their attacking line.

For Southampton, losing him could be a nightmare but, sadly, a necessary one.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Saints recently announced a £76.1m loss as a result of the pandemic and, with Ings out of contract in just 18 months, this summer does represent the last chance to get big money for the player.

Clearly, given his importance, that's not what many fans will want to hear but if he is not going to extend his deal the financial landscape the club are in at the moment doesn't mean they are in much of a position to take risks.

If they can get big money from City or another potential suitor, it does make sense to take it and try to rebuild from there.

Unless there is a change in ownership, it's hard to see a future in which Ings stays long-term.

