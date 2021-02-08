Leeds United vs Crystal Palace rounded off a thrilling weekend of Premier League fixtures on Monday.

And that's quite the statement when you consider that Leeds are arguably the most entertaining team in the division, playing a gung-ho brand of football under Marcelo Bielsa that you can never take your eyes off.

Whether that comes in the form of dramatic 5-2 wins over Newcastle United or embarrassing 6-2 defeats at Manchester United, you can feel pretty certain that the Whites will deliver fireworks.

Leeds United vs Crystal Palace

So, it should come as no surprise that Leeds took all of three minutes to open the scoring against Roy Hodgson's men with Jack Harrison's right-footed strike defying Vicente Guaita.

And it should have been 2-0 shortly after with Patrick Bamford uncharacteristically fluffing a one-on-one opportunity, sending his shot into the empty Yorkshire stands.

However, the most entertaining moment in a strong half at Elland Road was actually an outrageous piece of skill from Raphinha who, for all intents and purposes, sucked the soul out of Gary Cahill.

Raphinha's outrageous skill

With an astonishing touch of skill and cheeky back-heel, Leeds' summer signing managed to slip the ball between the legs of the former Chelsea captain and go viral across Twitter in the process.

It's a filthy piece of skill reminiscent of Roberto Firmino's own moment of magic against Villarreal at Anfield a few years ago, but you can decide who did it better by checking out the skill down below:

Oh. My. Word. Take a bow, Raphinha, take a bow.

Raphinha's time at Elland Road

Considering the fanfare surrounding Raphinha's £17 million move from Valencia, you'd be forgiven for viewing just three goals from 14 Premier League games as an underwhelming return.

But it's moments like this that underline the quality he brings to English shores and gives Leeds fans hope that, with a little more experience under his belt, he can really kick on in Yorkshire.

Of course, you need end-product from your forwards in the Premier League, not just fancy tricks and flicks, but the fireworks of Raphinha and this Leeds side does feel like a match made in heaven.

