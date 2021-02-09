Tom Brady is one of the greatest sportspeople in history.

The NFL icon made headlines around the world after collecting a record-breaking seventh Super Bowl ring in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Success at the Raymond James Stadium meant that Brady became the first player to win the Super Bowl in three different decades as well as the first to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy at age 40.

Brady's historic achievement

And Brady was even crowned the MVP on his way to the achievement, his third in Super Bowl games, solidifying his status as the greatest footballer in the history of the NFL.

However, Brady's astonishing feat has opened up a wider sporting debate with fans speculating where the Californian fits into the puzzle of the greatest sportspeople in history.

I can imagine some pretty iconic names are already coming to mind and it's a massive compliment to Brady that his achievements are being amongst them.

GOAT among GOATs

But in our eyes, Brady has done more than enough to earn a seat at the table of sporting greats that includes the likes of Muhammad Ali, Serena Williams, Roger Federer and so many more.

However, Spanish newspaper Marca were hungry for answers and wanted to see exactly how the fans thought the GOATs of various sports, such as Brady, compared to one another.

As a result, they put forward 10 sporting icons and allowed the fans to either 'up-vote' or 'down-vote' them in order to establish a ranking.

Top ten sportspeople of all time

Curious to see where Brady fits in? Well, you can check out the full top 10, which is correct at the time of writing, down below to find out:

10. Jack Nicklaus (golf)

9. Wayne Gretzky (ice hockey)

8. Serena Williams (tennis)

7. Michael Schumacher (motorsports)

6. Muhammad Ali (boxing)

5. Roger Federer (tennis)

4. Tom Brady (American football)

3. Michael Phelps (swimming)

2. Usain Bolt (athletics)

1. Michael Jordan (basketball)

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

For me, Ali will always be the greatest sportsperson of all time, both for his achievements in the ring but also for what he stood for outside of the ropes.

But that's just my personal preference and that's the beauty of sport because different athletes, teams and achievements inspire different people, groups and demographics around the world.

And that's why it's incredibly important that the world of women's sport, in particular, can be helped in its publicity and funding over the coming years.

It is, after all, disheartening to see that Williams is the only female competitor in the top ten despite the legendary achievements of sportspeople like Jackie Joyner-Kersee and Nadia Comăneci.

Besides, sport is for everybody and these ten athletes are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this silly old bunch of games that we can't get enough of. What would we do without it?

