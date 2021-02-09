Mohamed Salah is never far away from accusations of diving.

Truth be told, there wasn't much for Liverpool to cheer about across the board during their 4-1 loss to Manchester City last weekend, slumping to their third consecutive defeat at Anfield.

But Salah was at least the sole Liverpool player to find the net on an otherwise gut-wrenching night on Merseyside, briefly drawing the champions level with a neatly-taken penalty.

Liverpool 1-4 Man City

It had cancelled out an opener by Ilkay Gundogan - who had taken a penalty of his own in the first half, only to miss - but the joy was ultimately short-lived as City scored thrice in quick succession

And there will be plenty of City fans who felt that justice was served when Gundogan found the net again, before Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden completed the rout in front of the Kop.

Why? Well, because many supporters felt that Salah - who is valued at £108 million - went down too easily to win the penalty, reacting theatrically to being pulled back by the recovering Ruben Dias.

Accusations against Salah

Now, don't get us wrong, Dias was playing with fire touching Salah like that after making a defensive error, but should such nominal degrees of contact really be given as penalties in the modern game?

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we're not so sure and it wasn't even the only incident where Salah was calling out for 'diving' because he similarly criticised for a clash with Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Just minutes after winning the controversial penalty, Salah crashed down to the Anfield turf like a sack of bricks, turning to Michael Oliver in appeal but ultimately having his claim waved away.

Compilation of Salah 'diving'

And with claims of Salah's 'diving' habits so topical on the back of his theatrics against City, it will come as little surprise that thousands of pelters were being thrown his way across social media.

However, of all the Twitter barbs to be thrust in Salah's direction, we highly doubt that any of them are more brutal than a montage compiled by @TheImmortalCTZN.

To the tune of over 300 retweets and 1,400 'likes' at the time of writing, the savage video - titled: 'Here's a comp of Career ending Challenges on Mo Salah' - can be seen in all its glory down below:

Wowsers. It's fair to say Salah's behaviour has put a bee in someone's bonnet.

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

Now, look, Salah doesn't exactly come out of the video with his head held high and you'd have to be pretty indoctrinated to argue that the Liverpool star was in the right every single time.

There's a genuine argument to be had about whether players like Harry Kane are treated the same way on social media for similar incidents, but that doesn't mean that Salah should be completely absolved of criticism.

Sure, Salah might have gone down in a way that he considered justified for many of those clipped incidents, but let's face it, they're not the sort of 'fouls' we want to be seeing in modern football.

Besides, we're on a fast-track to football becoming watered down and practically devoid of contact, even if cliché claims to bring back the 'good old days' often border on retrograde.

But as much as we don't want a return to the time of Roy Keane snapping players in half, we by no means want one of the Premier League's best players going down so easily every other game.

