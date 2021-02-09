It may have been just one week ago that the excitement of the Royal Rumble kicked off The Road to WrestleMania, but now, all signs are pointing towards Elimination Chamber.

February's PPV is less than two weeks away and an announcement on Monday Night RAW has seemingly confirmed the main event.

There was also plenty more action on the Red Brand last night, so check out the full results from an action-packed show below.

Shane McMahon returned for blockbuster Elimination Chamber announcement

Shane McMahon made a surprise return to RAW and joined WWE Official Adam Pearce to announce that Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber against former WWE Champions Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, The Miz and Sheamus!

As Shane exited, Styles emerged to "compliment" Pearce on the idea of the Chamber Match and to make the statement that McIntyre's chances of losing the WWE Title before WrestleMania will be "phenomenal."

AJ Styles def. Jeff Hardy

Former WWE Champions and fierce opponents Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles squared off ahead of the Elimination Chamber showdown in two weeks.

Early in the high-stakes matchup, The Charismatic Enigma injured his left knee, a misfortune that The Phenomenal One was happy to exploit. Hardy fought back with tremendous resilience and hit the Twist of Fate.

When he climbed to the top rope to follow up with the Swanton Bomb, however, his injury caused him to take too much time. As a result, he missed his mark and opened the door for Styles to lock in his second Calf Crusher of the night and make his extreme opponent tap out.

The New Day def. RETRIBUTION’s T-BAR & SLAPJACK

Joining SmackDown commentary as his RETRIBUTION minions T-BAR & SLAPJACK took on The New Day, a very angry Mustafa Ali explained his contempt for Kofi Kingston, WWE and all Superstars who had kept him and his vicious cohorts from eating.

With The Power of Positivity united, though, Kingston & Woods overcame the brutality of RETRIBUTION and hit Day Break for the victory.

Lacey Evans def. Charlotte Flair by disqualification

Prior to the face-to-face between Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair acknowledged his daughter's greatness but said he still refused to take orders from anyone by staying home.

Instead, he explained that he had a "casual" relationship with The Sassy Southern Belle with the goal of helping her defeat Raw Women’s Champion Asuka - sentiments that Lacey was more than happy to support.

The emerging Charlotte Flair told Lacey to shut her mouth and insisted that she was trying to protect the Flair legacy rather than shut out her father. She rejected Ric and Lacey's tag team offer outright and made it clear to "Charlotte 2.0" that she already has a tag team partner in Asuka.

She also said she didn't care who her dad trained as long as they didn't bring her down with them. In return, Lacey shared her feeling that if she could beat Charlotte, WWE officials were sure to make her the next in line for a RAW Women's Title Match.

After suggesting they have a match right there and then, Charlotte turned her attention to her father. As she did, Lacey clocked The Queen with a cheap shot and hurled her into the steel steps to injure her shoulder.

In the subsequent match between the two Superstars, "The Nature Boy" and Lacey antagonized Charlotte as Evans targeted the injured shoulder whenever possible.

Then, when Lacey attempted to apply the trademark Flair Figure-four Leglock, a humiliated Charlotte snapped and unleashed an onslaught on her opponent, pushing the referee and getting disqualified.

Edge said he wouldn't make his WrestleMania decision until after WWE Elimination Chamber

After winning the 2021 Royal Rumble Match, Edge spent last week travelling to RAW, NXT and SmackDown as he contemplated which world World Champion he will face at WrestleMania.

With the announcement of the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match, The Rated-R Superstar informed the WWE Universe that he won’t make his decision on which World Champion he will face at WrestleMania until after the WWE Title is decided.

He was soon interrupted by The Miz, alongside John Morrison and Angel Garza, who proclaimed that Edge was just delaying the inevitable because, no matter who he faced at WrestleMania, all that will matter is that Mr. Money in the Bank will walk out with the World Title.

In response, Edge verbally took The A-Lister apart in intense fashion, explaining that he was playing on a different level of high-stakes poker while Miz was playing Old Maid. He made the distinction that The A-Lister talked of being the champion, while he NEEDS to be the champion.

Damian Priest def. Angel Garza

After emerging victorious in his Raw debut last week against The Miz, Damian Priest took on Angel Garza with the resourceful Bad Bunny once again in his corner and the Dirt Sheet pair supporting his opposition.

Throughout the matchup, Miz & Morrison caused constant distractions and interference just out of the official's view. That all changed thanks to the efforts of Bad Bunny.

In a genius move, the international sensation suddenly grabbed away the Money in the Bank briefcase from the distraught Miz & Morrison and tossed it into the ring.

When Morrison climbed in and retrieved it, the referee caught sight of his presence and opted to send Miz & Morrison away. An outraged Garza turned his attention to Bad Bunny and ended up paying for his loss of focus with the devastating Reckoning.

Keith Lee def. Riddle

In recent weeks, Riddle proved he will stop at nothing for an opportunity to be the new United States Champion. After being rendered unconscious by three Full Nelsons from the vicious Bobby Lashley last week, Riddle is still ready for more.

Nevertheless, Keith Lee also was convinced he could take Lashley and is willing to go through The Ultimate Bro to get there in a one-on-one showdown - with MVP scouting the competition.

Despite the unrelenting resilience and amazing athletic prowess of Riddle, Lee reigned supreme in the hard-fought matchup with the Spirit Bomb.

After the bell, though, Lashley emerged and showed absolute dominance with an unrelenting assault on both competitors.

After once again punishing The Ultimate Bro with the full nelson, The Chief Hurt Officer hurled Lee into the steel ring post and mauled him with the ring steps.

Lana def. Nia Jax in a Tables Match

After an injury caused her to lose her opportunity to compete for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles back at WWE TLC, Lana and the reemerging Naomi joined forces in pursuit of Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler’s titles.

After the hopeful tandem scored a victory in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match to win a future opportunity at the gold last week, Lana stepped into a Tables Match against the woman who drove her through the announce table nine times.

Although Lana was quite simply tortured throughout the contest, The Irrespinsble Force made the critical mistake of turning her back on her opponent when she was outside the ring. Lana quickly capitalized by charging at her foe and sending her flying into the table for the win.

In the aftermath, Baszler set her sights on the victorious Lana, only to have her efforts thwarted by Naomi.

Naomi def. Shayna Baszler

With a return last week and her new tag team partner Lana, Naomi found herself in an impromptu match against the ruthless Shayna Baszler.

When Baszler made the mistake of turning her attention to Lana outside the ring, Naomi took advantage and hooked her opponent into a small package for the three-count.

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton ended as a no-contest

In the wake of the announcement that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will defend his title against five Superstars inside Elimination Chamber, McIntyre rekindled his longstanding rivalry in the Raw main event against Randy Orton - one of the Superstars who will face him inside the dreaded structure.

The battle lived up to the hype. Although Sheamus emerged to distract his former friend mid-match, that still couldn't take away from the classic nature of the contest between the two absolute warriors.

Then, in the final moments, Sheamus attempted to seize his own moment, entering the ring to try to hit a Brogue Kick on McIntyre for the second week in a row.

Instead, he caught The Viper and paved the way for Drew to get some payback on The Celtic Warrior with the Claymore Kick. Although the match ended without a clear winner, McIntyre stood tall en route to WWE Elimination Chamber.

The Road to WrestleMania will continue on Friday Night SmackDown later this week.

