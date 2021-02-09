Leeds United moved into the top half of the Premier League table on Monday evening.

Marcelo Bielsa's side took their points tally to 32 from 22 games played with a convincing 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Elland Road.

Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford scored the goals to seal the win, with summer signing Raphinha the star of the show once again.

Palace just couldn't lay a glove on Bielsa's side and Leeds' latest three-point haul in the English top-flight was deservedly greeted with praise from Match of the Day presenter, Gary Lineker.

"That win takes @LUFC into the top half," he posted on Twitter. "If they maintain that it would be a great achievement in their first season back in the top flight.

"What’s more they’ve done it playing attractive, open football that makes every game good to watch. Their bus is never parked. Refreshing."

They really have been a breath of fresh air in the Premier League, but there's far more to Leeds than just exciting, expansive football.

No team works harder off the ball, as was demonstrated by five Leeds players in the 92nd minute of their routine win against Palace.

After the visiting team thwarted an attack from Bielsa's side, Eberechi Eze attempted to kickstart a counterattack, but he was quickly surrounded and then dispossessed by Liam Cooper.

The energy levels demonstrated here from the men in white are quite remarkable.

Fair play, Leeds.

In Biesla's unique playing system, every player is asked to contribute in defence, a point highlighted by the in-form Bamford after Monday's game.

"Non-stop running, your first job is to defend," the striker told Sky Sports. "Pressing their defence makes reading the game easier for our defence. I can't lie I can't do it for 90 minutes, it's very demanding."

The Englishman, who has scored 12 Premier League goals this season, previously shed light on Bielsa's infamous 'Murderball' training sessions that help the players fulfil his in-game demands.

"That's the real blowout of the week and I'm not joking you, that's about ten times harder than a game," Bamford told talkSPORT.

"It's setting you up for the weekend ahead, or the next match, and you're playing against the shapes the other team uses.

"It might be six blocks of five minutes but playing at full throttle. Everyone is screaming and shouting, you can't stop, you have to press all the time and when the ball goes out of play it's just straight back in.

"There's no rest whatsoever, and between the blocks there's only a short break to have a drink. It's hectic!"

