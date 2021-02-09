William Saliba's situation at Arsenal has been a big talking point over the past few months.

The Frenchman was just 18 years old when he signed for the club in a £27m from Saint-Etienne.

Arsenal didn't deem him ready at that point as he rejoined Saint-Etienne on a season long loan.

After impressing in France, it was hoped he would challenge for a first-team spot this season.

However, that did not occur.

Mikel Arteta decided that Saliba was not ready.

After months of appearing for the U23s, the teenager was sent out on loan to Nice in January.

Saliba has since become a regular for Les Aiglons and has impressed once again in Ligue 1.

The Frenchman, despite being young, has clearly not been happy with Mikel Arteta's treatment of him.

He said last month, per the Daily Star: "The coach immediately told me that I was not ready. I would have at least liked to have a chance to rediscover my rhythm."

And now, in a recent interview, he has attacked Arteta once again for judging him too quickly.

Speaking on RMC's 'Top of the Foot' show, per the Mirror, Saliba said: "It is clear that so much has changed in the last year.

"When I saw that the coach changed a lot changed for me too. In this year there has been a lot of change. He judged me on two-and-a-half matches. I would have liked for him to play me more. But he told me I wasn't ready.

"I was waiting for him to give me a chance, but football is like that. When I initially came to Arsenal the league looked very good so I showed up to training and wanted to train on my own to show the coach I was ready.

"I am happy now, I want to play for Nice. The idea when you're part of a team is a better feeling for me."

It's clear that Saliba feels as if he wasn't fairly treated at Arsenal.

But, as a professional, he should refrain from speaking out to the press and let his performances on the pitch do the talking.

