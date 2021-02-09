Rotherham United’s Matt Crooks Wins January Championship Fans’ Player of The Month Award

Matt Crooks has been voted the FLW Fans’ Championship Player of the Month for January.

In a poll run by fan engagement experts Snack Media, the midfielder took an impressive 40% of the vote after scoring three goals out of 10 shots. Brentford's Ivan Toney was in second place with 37%.

In the second of five votes carried out over seven days via Snack’s digital and social networks, the Englishman’s performances clearly captivated Championship fans up and down the country.

The full list of contenders from the final shortlist polled as follows:

● Matt Crooks (Rotherham United) - 40%

● Ivan Toney (Brentford) - 37%

● Lucas Joao (Reading) - 7%

● Seny Dieng (QPR) – 6%

● Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers) – 5%

●Grant Hanley (Norwich) – 4%

The League One vote opens at 11am on Tuesday 9h February. To vote go to:

http://bit.ly/36EBNZ6

