Making the most of set-pieces is very important in football.

Corners, especially, give teams a good chance to score.

It allows teams to push men into the box and try and get an effort on goal.

Traditionally, teams usually just put a number of their players in the box and hope someone manages to get a header at goal.

That's exactly what German second tier side, Karlsruher SC, did on the weekend in their match against Jahn Regensburg.

However, it wasn't quite as straight forward as that.

The German side have gone viral after producing a truly bizarre routine from a corner.

One of their players was positioned in the six-yard box, while six of their players stood just outside the box in a line close to the corner taker.

Suddenly, after a signal, the six players just sprinted into the box.

The ball was whipped in and Christoph Kobald had a golden opportunity to score for the home side, but the Austrian's header went over the bar.

Watch the moment below:

That is utter chaos. Just imagine if that ended up in the net.

Jahn Regensburg's players must have been so confused.

It looked as if they had a hard time choosing what player to mark so maybe it's a tactic that Karlsruher will try again in the future.

That appeared to be the only entertaining moment of the match as the two sides drew 0-0.

Karlsruher are now in 5th in the 2. Bundesliga, eight points off top spot.

Jahn Regensburg are eight points further back in 11th.

