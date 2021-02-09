Seth Rollins will make his return to SmackDown on Friday night.

The Messiah has been absent from the Blue Brand since November, taking time off to be with his fiancee Becky Lynch who has recently given birth to their first child.

Check out the announcement for Rollins' return below:

While Seth hasn't been seen on SmackDown for over two months, he did make a surprise return at the Royal Rumble last weekend.

During the men's match, he was the shock 28th entrant, eliminating three opponents late on.

Riddle, Daniel Bryan and Christian were all thrown over the top rope by The Messiah, who was eliminated himself by Edge, the eventual winner.

After Rollins made his comeback at the PPV, many fans expected him to return to SmackDown last week, but he's been keeping everyone waiting a little bit longer.

So, what will The Road to WrestleMania have in store for The Messiah? Only time will tell.

He spent much of last year in a storyline with Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik, facing the duo at three different PPVs, as well as on multiple episodes of RAW and SmackDown.

Will Rollins set his sights on those two again? Or will he go after someone else perhaps?

WWE has also teased another clash between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens on SmackDown.

Last week, the show went off the air as KO caught 'The Head of the Table' with a surprise Stunner, using Edge as the distraction.

After their recent history, which saw the pair clash in a brutal Last Man Standing Match at the Royal Rumble, Reigns will be looking to finally put Owens behind him.

As we know though, KO won't go down without a fight and it seems the pair will continue to share the spotlight as we make our way down The Road to WrestleMania.

