Liverpool eyeing bargain summer move for 13-goal star valued at £40.5m

Liverpool have been struggling.

The Reds are currently on an unfamiliar run of two straight defeats, and have lost three of their last five games.

The most recent defeat was a 4-1 thumping at the hands of Manchester City that has left them 10 points adrift of Pep Guardiola’s men, having played a game more.

And it has led to talk over what has gone wrong at Anfield.

Jamie Carragher suggested on Monday Night Football that the squad was in need of freshening up, and that a new attacker was required to bring the best out of the fabled forward trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane.

And it seems that work is already underway to bring that player in.

Sport Witness carries a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, claiming that the Reds could make a move to sign Memphis Depay in the summer transfer window.

The Lyon striker is out of contract at the end of the season and they claim that the Reds will compete with Barcelona to bring him in on a free transfer. He is valued at £40.5m by Transfermarkt.

Jurgen Klopp’s men do have Diogo Jota and Divock Origi to call upon but the former is injured and the latter does not appear to be trusted by the German.

Depay, by comparison, has scored 13 goals already this season, a number that is higher than both Mane (10) and Firmino (6).

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This could actually be a really good signing.

Depay is an exceptional centre-forward and he is also versatile, as he is capable of playing in attacking midfield or on the left wing as well as up front.

His 13 goals this season have come in 20 starts in Ligue 1, and he has been finding the net consistently for the French club.

Since 2017/18, he has scored 51 league goals in 109 games, and he would bring pace, trickery, and direct running to that forward three.

Add in the fact that he will surely be desperate to show the Premier League what he can really do after a poor spell at Manchester United and you have a recipe for success.

