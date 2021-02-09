Almost a year on from his devastating loss to Tyson Fury, it appears Deontay Wilder is still blaming everyone but himself for the defeat.

After his outlandish claims that he lost because of his ring walk outfit amongst other bizarre claims, he has now accused former coach Mark Breland of spiking his water during the defeat to ‘The Gypsy King.’

Wilder told his head coach Jay Deas he believes Breland 'did something to the water'.

Wilder, speaking to 78 Sports TV, said: "He was saying something about Jay pouring the water and s*** like that and the glove wasn't tampered with and stuff like that, it's crazy how you can say another man did something that we really don't have no proof of.

"Although we know what the deal is. We know what's up, man.

"But it ain't really no proof, but you want to debunk something that we have all the proof and evidence of.

It's crazy. And I told Jay. I told Jay, 'Man, I believe Mark did something to the water, man. Jay, I can't believe it. He don't want to give me the water' and stuff like that.

Wilder insists that he wasn’t his true self in the ring that night and believes that forces were conspiring against him.

"If people understood how I felt in that motherf***** and what I was able to do under all that pressure and s*** that was going on with me man, they'll look at me today and salute me every time they see me and say, 'Champ, I don't know how the f*** you did it.'

"But you know, people will never know. They'll never know."

Breland recently told the ‘Fight is Right’ podcast that he thought that Wilder was finished in the ring and that he is a one-dimensional fighter.

"His career is done now, I'm done and he's done, I'm done with him.

"He's got a lot of power but that's all, I wish him well and that's it."

Wilder hit back and accused him of betrayal before his latest outburst.

He said: "It's crazy, bro, it's crazy. Because I had this man around me for so long. Do you know what I'm saying?

"I had him around my family, around my kids - I fed this dude.

"Even when many people thought I outgrew him, many wanted me to fire him but I kept him on board. To hear all these things that he's saying is crazy.

"It's like, I was the one who fed you, bro. I was the one who kept you around. He should've been gone a long time ago.

"But because of the love that I have - to continue to give you a job and all of that. Even after the fact of all his medical issues that he's personally going on with himself, I still kept him around.

"For him to betray me and say crazy stuff, man, you know, it is a little hurtful.”

Wilder, who hasn’t fought since the devastating loss, is still trying to set up a trilogy fight with the Brit, which he believes he is contractually obliged to.

However, with Tyson's fight against Anthony Joshua reportedly verbally agreed, it’s hard to see the trilogy fight happening anytime soon, and it’s difficult to know what Wilder's next move will be.

One thing we do know, it will not be with Mark Breland in his corner.

