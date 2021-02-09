Next Fernandes: Man Utd make contact over red-hot 14-goal ace with £52.5m release clause

Manchester United’s signing of Bruno Fernandes may be one of the best in the Premier League era.

The Red Devils splurged to bring the Portugal international into the club, ultimately spending an initial £47m to secure his signature and snaffle him away from Sporting Lisbon.

And it has paid dividends.

Fernandes has gone on to make 55 appearances for the club and he has scored 30 goals while registering 20 assists. That’s a goal involvement every 0.9 games.

It is little surprise, then, that United are remaining attentive to stars making their way into the Sporting first-team.

Sport Witness carries a report from Record claiming that United have already made informal contact with the club over a deal to sign Pedro Goncalves.

A right winger who can also play in midfield or on the left, the 22-year-old is enjoying a breakthrough season at the Portuguese club and has scored 14 goals in 15 games in the league.

A remarkable spell also saw him score four braces in five games, and United have already asked about his availability.

Sporting want to keep him but he has a €60m (£52.5m) release clause in his contract, though the club agreed a 50% sell-on clause with Famalicao when they signed him last summer.

United are said to be scouting him continuously, while Liverpool also hold an interest.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

The similarities here are obvious.

Fernandes moved to United after half a season in which he scored eight goals and laid on seven more in 17 games.

Goncalves’ numbers are not all that different and he is also four years younger than his compatriot.

1 of 10 Which Premier League club signed Lionel Scaloni on deadline day in 2006? Newcastle United Manchester City West Ham United Middlesbrough

He only arrived recently but it is understandable that United are continuing to keep an eye on Sporting and the players coming through.

The signing of Fernandes has proved that they are a veritable hotbed of talent, and Goncalves following in his footsteps wouldn’t be all that much of a surprise.

News Now - Sport News