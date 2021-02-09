WWE Official Adam Pearce confirmed the huge main event for February's Elimination Chamber PPV on RAW last night.

In less than two weeks time, Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Title aginst five former champions inside the imposing structure.

Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, The Miz and Sheamus will all be involved in the match, battling to win the belt.

With the WWE Championship being defended on The Road to WrestleMania, that perhaps complicates things for Royal Rumble winner Edge.

The Rated-R Superstar has a guaranteed title match at 'The Show of Shows' but is yet to decide which champ to face.

He did make an appearance on RAW last night to provide an update on his WrestleMania 37 bout, which you can watch in full below:

Speaking about the upcoming Elimination Chamber match, Edge confirmed he'll wait to see what happens there before picking his WrestleMania 37 opponent.

"I don't like Drew's odds of walking out of the chamber as champion. I like Drew, I respect him but I know first hand how hard that is to do," he said.

"It doesn't make sense for me to make my decision as to who I'm going to challenge at WrestleMania.

"I'll wait for the dust to settle from Elimination Chamber, then I'll make my decision."

At that point, Edge was interrupted by The Miz who came out to the ring, teasing The Rated-R Superstar about his 'big decision'.

Mr. Money in the Bank also confirmed that if Edge does happen to win a title at WrestleMania, he will have no hesitation over cashing-in his contract to steal it away.

So, it seems Edge will keep the WWE Universe guessing over which champion he'll face at 'The Showcase of the Immortals'.

Will it be McIntyre, or maybe even a different WWE Champion? Or will The Rated-R Superstar go after Roman Reigns' Universal title... or even Finn Balor's NXT belt?

At this moment in time, only he knows.

