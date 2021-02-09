James Anderson and Jack Leach were the star men on the final day as England defeated India by 227 runs in the first Test in Chennai.

Leach recorded figures of 4-84 and Anderson took 3-17 to bowl India out for 178, securing Joe Root’s side their sixth overseas victory in a row.

The result means that England go 1-0 up in the four-match series, with the second Test taking place at the same venue on Saturday.

A series victory of 3-0, 3-1 or 4-0 would see England qualify for the World Test Championship final, which is due to be held at Lord’s this summer.

Test Summary

Root won the toss and chose to bat on day one in what was his 100th Test, with England subsequently racking up a score of 578 all out.

The innings was highlighted by Root’s score of 218, his second double century in three Tests, whilst Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes both posted half-centuries.

India started slowly in their response, with Jofra Archer taking the wickets of openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill within the first 10 overs of the innings.

Rishabh Pant hit a quickfire 91 and Washington Sundar added 85, although India’s score of 337 all out left them 239 runs behind England’s first innings total.

Having elected to bat again, England were bowled out for 178 as their top-order batsmen chased quick runs, leaving India a potential world-record chase of 420.

They closed day four on 39-1, with Leach taking the wicket of Rohit Sharma shortly before the end of the day.

It took England just six overs to break through on day five, however, with Stokes taking an excellent catch at slip off the bowling of Leach to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara.

Gill brought up his third Test 50, but was then clean bowled by a superb reverse swing delivery from James Anderson, who accounted for Ajinkya Rahane via the same method later on in a sensational over.

Virat Kohli offered staunch resistance for India, but once he was bowled by Stokes for a well-made 72 from a delivery that kept low, it seemed like a matter of time before England would secure victory.

Archer claimed the final wicket, with Jasprit Bumrah caught behind by Jos Buttler midway through the afternoon session to cap off an excellent Test match for Root’s men.

News Now - Sport News