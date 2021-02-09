Leeds star wanted by Liverpool as summer window looms

Leeds United’s signing of Raphinha has looked to be an excellent piece of business.

The Brazilian moved to Elland Road in the summer transfer window from Stade Rennais in a £17m deal, and he has gone on to become a regular starter under Marcelo Bielsa.

He has made 17 Premier League appearances this season and has scored four goals while also laying on four assists and is an exciting presence on the Whites’ right flank.

And it seems that his performances have been noted.

Sport Witness carries a report from France Football claiming that Liverpool are keeping a close eye on the 24-year-old ahead of a possible move.

That deal would likely happen in the summer if it were to but the report claims that he is high on the list of the club’s scouts following his searing displays for Bielsa’s side.

The Reds are in poor form and have lost three of their last five games, and it makes sense that they are scouting players who could inject some dynamism into their front line, with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane in need of some help.

Raphinha, though, has a contract until 2024, and has barely got his feet under the Elland Road table.

This doesn’t feel all that likely.

Bielsa is beginning to show a great deal of faith in the winger and he has rewarded him with some excellent performances.

In his last four games, he has scored twice and laid on two assists, and one has to think that the club would be loathe to sell him in the summer.

They have invested a great deal in him and it would surely take a giant bid for them to even consider a sale.

We can’t see this one happening next summer.

