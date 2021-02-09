Baxter, Ruffels & Humphrys nominated for FLW Fans’ League One Player of the Month award

The first FLW Fans’ Player of the Month awards of 2021 are here and, in this instance, we’re looking at the best performances in Sky Bet League One.

January is always a testing time for clubs in the EFL and the third tier has seen plenty more action in recent weeks as clubs jostle for position.

Throw in the unprecedented circumstances this season has provided and you get quite the potent mix for players and managers to deal with, though the six footballers below seem to have done so with aplomb.

Here, we take a look at the six League One players who impressed us so much that they’ve earned nominations for the FLW Fans’ Player of the Month award.

All stats courtesy of Whoscored.

The Goalkeepers



Nominee: Nathan Baxter

Accrington Stanley continued their fine run this season in January with them looking like real play-off contenders at the moment.

Baxter was solid in goal for the Lancashire club with two clean sheets during the month, whilst he also recorded 19 saves in the process to keep Stanley well on track.

The Midfielders

Nominees: Josh Ruffels, Taylor Richards, Jake Forster-Caskey, Tayo Edun



Ruffels underlined his quality for Oxford United in January with a string of fine performances.

Over the course of the month, he scored three goals and set up a further two strikes for the men in yellow, with them going on a good run of form to help them continue their recovery after a sluggish start to the campaign.

Picture courtesy of Heather King Photography

Doncaster Rovers are the form team in Sky Bet League One at the moment and are eyeing top spot with the likes of Lincoln City and Hull City in their sights.

Richards was important in their challenge over the first month of 2021 with him scoring three goals and also helping his temporary side record four shutouts defensively.

Charlton had a bit of an up and down month in League One but Forster-Caskey still did well on an individual basis.

The Addicks midfielder scored twice and laid on a further assist for a team-mate as the men from SE7 continued their play-off battle.

He’ll likely be crucial in the coming months as Lee Bowyer looks to get his side on a run between now and the end of the season.

Edun helped Lincoln City along nicely in their bid to win the third tier title with a goal and an assist for the Imps.

Michael Appleton’s men have been one of the sides to beat so far this season and that looks set to continue, with them recording impressive wins over Portsmouth and Burton Albion.

The Strikers



Nominee: Stephen Humphrys

Finally, Stephen Humphrys is the only attacker that makes this list with him impressing amid Rochdale's bid for survival in the third tier.

He scored five goals from his 22 shots in the month of January, including a thumping free-kick against Charlton Athletic in a mad 4-4 draw at The Valley.

Rochdale have been involved in some really entertaining games this season, and Humphrys profited from that big-time last month.

To cast your vote and pick your winner, click here.

