Mike Tyson is edging ever closer to another mega-money heavyweight bout as rumours of a trilogy fight with Evander Holyfield gather pace.

After his landmark comeback fight with fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. proved to be a massive success, Tyson has been locked in talks with age-old rival Holyfield.

News has since emerged of a proposed £200 million monster to be fought in Dubai between the pair that would undoubtedly be on of the biggest events of the year.

Now, The Baddest Man on the Planet has been tipped to avenge the duo of losses he suffered at the hands of Holyfield in 90's with Danny Williams predicting a knockout finish.

Williams, who recorded his own victory over Tyson in 2004, was in no doubt about who would win if Holyfield and Iron Mike come to blows one last time.

"Tyson, Holyfield trilogy is a great match!" he told RT Sport.

I think Tyson will KO Holyfield! Tyson is looking great in sparring and pad work.

As of right now, it remains unclear as to what kind of fight it will be and whether KO's will even be allowed.

You can't help but feel that, at their advanced age, unchaining Tyson would be a dangerous move.

While we are yet to get official confirmation of the fight, is does appear that all roads lead to Dubai, as confirmed by Tyson's close friend, Zab Judah.

"The fight is made, the fight is done, Mike Tyson versus Evander Holyfield part three, amazing," he began, speaking to The Metro.

"Everything about that fight interests me, you just got to look at one and two and there’s no doubt why you wouldn’t want to watch number three, no doubt.

"The fight is signed, sealed and delivered and Mike is training every day and Evander is training every day and both men are coming in there to do their job, they are not playing brother, there will be no playing.

"Mike Tyson versus Evander Holyfield part three, it’s going down, it’s going to be real. It’s going to be a great fight for a third time."

It's a trilogy bout that has been nearly three decades in the making and we simply can't wait.

