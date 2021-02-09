Man Utd wonderkid in line for promotion to senior squad

Shola Shoretire is a name that Manchester United fans are likely to hear a lot of in the coming months.

The 17-year-old has been pulling up trees for the club’s U23 side and it seems that he is on the verge of a real breakthrough.

A left winger who can also play on the right, the teenager signed his first professional contract for United earlier this week and it now appears that he could be set to take a significant step towards his first-team debut.

Shoretire has scored five goals and laid on three assists in 13 games in the Premier League 2 this season and The Athletic reports that he is now poised to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s senior squad.

The Norwegian is said to have been watching the U23s closely and the England U16 international has caught his eye.

He scored a hat-trick against Blackburn Rovers last time out, in a 6-4 win, but he is now poised to start training with the first-team on a regular basis.

COVID regulations mean players cannot easily move between the two sides, so Shoretire is likely to remain with the first-team for some time.

He would still be allowed to play for the U23s but he would have to travel to their games separately to the rest of the squad.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is exciting for United fans.

Shoretire seems a real talent and he has been progressing well through the age groups.

To have played for both the U18s and the U23s at the age of 17 shows the maturity the winger has, as well as the ability.

Now he will be mixing it up with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, and Marcus Rashford and one has to think that can only be beneficial to his development.

Don’t be surprised to see him making his first-team bow sooner rather than later, especially given Solskjaer's desire to blood the best players from the youth system.

Mason Greenwood has been the chief beneficiary of that, making 80 appearances for the club at the age of 19.

