Liverpool are in really bad form at the moment.

The Reds looked back to their best after dismantling Crystal Palace 7-0 in December.

But they've struggled massively since then.

Jurgen Klopp's side have won just twice in their last nine Premier League games.

Their most recent defeat, a 4-1 drubbing at home to Manchester City, showed the gulf in class between the two sides.

It's obvious that Liverpool need to sign players to freshen up the side.

One place that could be improved is the striker position.

Roberto Firmino has been superb in the past few seasons but he has struggled this season.

Liverpool could perhaps do with replacing him with an out-and-out goal scorer.

That's exactly what former Liverpool ace Stan Collymore has suggested that they do this summer.

He thinks that Klopp's side should put in a bid for England and Tottenham star, Harry Kane.

"They do need to wake up and smell the coffee, which means owners FSG spending money to go toe-to-toe with City in that period," he wrote in his column for the Mirror.

"It means that if City go out and buy Erling Haaland this summer then Liverpool must buy the next Robert Lewandowski or even put in a bid for Harry Kane."

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

I agree that Liverpool need an out-and-out striker.

Kane would be an ideal signing. He has been brilliant for Tottenham in the past few seasons.

There are few strikers better than him in world football.

He works hard, can link-up play and scores goals, meaning he would thrive in Klopp's system.

But, let's be honest, the chances of Liverpool getting him are extremely slim.

Tottenham would want a huge amount of money. FSG have been reluctant to spend in the past and Daniel Levy would be almost impossible to negotiate with.

There's also question marks whether Kane, rated at £108m by Transfermarkt, would want to leave his boyhood club for Liverpool as well.

Liverpool would perhaps be more enticing if he wants to win trophies but it's a transfer that seems very unlikely to happen.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

News Now - Sport News