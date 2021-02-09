Jon Jones says that Amanda Nunes comes a “close second” in the discussion about the greatest UFC fighter of all time.

Jones posted a graphic on Twitter earlier in the week which shows the fighters with the best records in UFC title fights.

It is a list in which Jones himself comes out on top of, with a record of 14-0. Behind him in second is Georges St-Pierre (13-2), with Demetrious Johnson (12-2) in third.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was crowned as the number one pound-for-pound fighter after UFC 254, via the UFC rankings – an achievement that Jones clearly appears to oppose.

In the tweet, he appeared to take aim at current UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov – who is not featured on the list – by stating: “If you consider your favorite fighter the best and he’s not on this list, slap yourself. Have a great week.”

Out of the top 10, though, he singled out eighth-placed Nunes for praise, telling one fan she was a “close second [to himself], only halfway there. That’s a bad woman.”

Nunes is the only woman to hold UFC titles in two different weight categories, with the Brazilian also the only fighter to defend both titles whilst holding them.

She is the longest-serving UFC champion of all time amongst women fighters, and has recorded eight wins in UFC title bouts, also the most amongst women fighters.

She has held the UFC bantamweight title since July 2016, before adding the women’s featherweight belt to her collection in December 2018.

The 32-year-old hasn’t fought since June of last year, when she defended her featherweight crown against Felicia Spencer, but is set to face off against Megan Anderson at UFC 259 in March.

She is on an 11-fight winning streak, having not tasted defeat since 2014. Six of those wins have been secured within the first round.

