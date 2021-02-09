Moyes explains reason behind West Ham not signing a striker

West Ham United opted against signing a striker in the January transfer window.

The Hammers did dip into the market, signing the young defender Frederik Alves on a permanent deal and bringing in Jesse Lingard on loan from Manchester United.

However, the exit of Sebastien Haller to Ajax seemed to leave the club crying out for a senior centre-forward to ease the burden on Michail Antonio.

They decided against buying a striker, though, and that has left the 30-year-old as the only striker at the club.

He was substituted after 74 minutes against Fulham at the weekend and he is set to be assessed as the Irons seek to discover whether or not he is injured.

And manager David Moyes has now confirmed that he did have the option of spending between £15m and £20m to replace Haller, but simply chose not to.

Quoted by Goal, he said: “It has been well documented that we don’t have a lot of other options.

“We’re well aware of that and we chose to do it. I didn’t want to waste £15-20million on something I wasn’t sure about so that was the option I chose to take.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This feels like an error.

The Irons are enjoying an excellent season and currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, just one point behind champions Liverpool in fourth.

Thus, to rely on iffy hamstrings of Antonio is to play with fire.

1 of 10 Which Premier League club signed Lionel Scaloni on deadline day in 2006? Newcastle United Manchester City West Ham United Middlesbrough

He has scored five goals this season but this is a player who has missed a total of 36 games with various injuries in recent years, three of which have involved his hamstrings.

He simply cannot be trusted to stay fit.

Moyes should have gambled in the transfer window, that he hasn’t could ruin their European ambitions.

News Now - Sport News