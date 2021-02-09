Manchester United have shown significant signs of improvement this season.

While they're likely to fall short in the race for the Premier League title, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are beginning to look capable of winning major honours once again.

Bruno Fernandes has been the catalyst for change at the club and since his arrival, the majority of United's squad have raised their games.

Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Scott McTominay, Fred and Marcus Rashford are all excelling in the famous red shirt, while Edinson Cavani has been a stellar acquisition thus far.

You get the feeling the Red Devils are just one or two big-name signings away from becoming English champions for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

One department where a new arrival is sorely needed in the near future to make that happen is at centre-back.

Victor Lindelof just isn't good enough to partner club captain Harry Maguire, while Eric Bailly is far too prone to injury.

That's why Solskjaer has made signing a centre-back next summer a priority and it appears the club have identified their main target.

As reported by The Independent, RB Leipzig's Ibrahima Konate has attracted the attention of United and the English giants believe the 21-year-old can help 'take the team to the next level'.

The Red Devils have previously been linked with a move for Konate's teammate Dayot Upamecano, but Bayern Munich are now leading the chase there.

So United are now looking at £36.45m-rated Konate, who's performed equally as well as his fellow Frenchman in the Bundesliga.

However, signing the former Sochaux man won't be a walk in the park, as both Liverpool and Chelsea are also interested in acquiring the talented centre-half's services.

Leipzig will no doubt be pretty happy about that, because the three English giants would have to partake in a bidding war to secure Konate's signature.

Transfermarkt's £36.45m valuation will likely be nowhere near enough to sign him in the summer...

News Now - Sport News