Phil Foden proved last weekend why he is considered one of the most talented youngsters in world football.

The 20-year-old was named in the starting lineup for Manchester City's crucial trip to Liverpool.

And he produced a match winning performance for his side.

Foden provided two assists and scored an exquisite goal as Man City won 4-1.

The English youngster has been superb this season, but has he been the best player in the Premier League aged 21 or under in 2020/21?

We've decided to answer that question using stats provided by WhoScored.com.

Only players that have played a minimum of 300 minutes this campaign have been considered.

The top 25 best U21 players in the Premier League this season have been listed below.

25. Ibrahima Diallo - 6.24

24. Fábio Silva - 6.25

23. Eddie Nketiah - 6.27

22. Matthew Longstaff - 6.29

21. Aaron Connolly - 6.32

Silva has been a disappointment thus far for Wolves. At 18, though, he still has many more years to develop.

Nketiah has scored just three times in 17 games this campaign. His future looks like it's away from Arsenal.

20. Dara O'Shea - 6.42

19. Kai Havertz - 6.48

18. Rayan Aït-Nouri - 6.51

17. Mason Greenwood - 6.52

16. Tyrick Mitchell - 6.56

Havertz has not lived up to the hype since signing for Chelsea in a £71 million deal last summer.

Greenwood has struggled to build on a very successful 2019/20 season.

15. Curtis Jones - 6.61

14. Ferran Torres - 6.63

13. Conor Gallagher - 6.66

12. Pascal Struijk - 6.71

11. Callum Hudson-Odoi - 6.75

Jones has managed to become a first team regular under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Hudson-Odoi has been brilliant since Thomas Tuchel joined Chelsea.

10. Jayden Bogle - 6.79

9. Dwight McNeil - 6.81

8. Ethan Ampadu - 6.84

7. Emile Smith Rowe - 6.84

6. Illan Meslier - 6.89

Mikel Arteta was almost forced to play Smith Rowe due to a lack of attacking midfielders. The youngster has not let his manager down.

Leeds have struggled in defence but Meslier has been superb.

5. Bukayo Saka - 7.04

4. Reece James - 7.05

3. Wesley Fofana - 7.09

2. Phil Foden - 7.16

1. Pedro Neto - 7.20

Saka has been deployed in a number of positions this season but he has thrived in each of them. He looks to have nailed down a spot on the wing.

James looks to be an England regular for many years to come, while Fofana has been one of the league's best centre-backs.

Perhaps surprisingly, Foden is beaten to first place by Wolves' Neto.

The Portuguese has stepped up since Raul Jimenez's injury, scoring four times and recording six assists.

