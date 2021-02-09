On Monday evening, Leeds United's summer signing Raphinha was simply unplayable.

The former Stade Rennais man tormented Crystal Palace's defence throughout the game on Monday Night Football, helping Marcelo Bielsa's side achieve a 2-0 victory at Elland Road.

Raphinha collected the assist for Patrick Bamford's goal, taking his tally for the season to eight goal contributions (4G, 4A) in 17 Premier League appearances.

He's a serious talent and unsurprisingly, Leeds' silky winger features in our XI comprised of the best signings made by clubs in the top tier of English football last summer.

Let's take a look at who else makes the cut...

Formation: 4-1-2-1-2

GK - Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Arsenal are probably regretting the sale of Martinez, especially after their trip to Villa Park on the weekend. The Argentine is one of the best 'keepers in the world these days and with 11 clean sheets to his name, he's in with a chance of winning the 'Golden Glove' award in May.

RB - Vladimir Coufal (West Ham)

Tomas Soucek's pal has been a revelation at right-back this season. The Czech international is one of the main reasons why David Moyes' side are thriving in 20/21 and Coufal even kept Jack Grealish quiet during West Ham's recent 3-1 win over Aston Villa, which is some achievement.

CB - Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

City needed a defensive leader and boy do they have one now. Dias has been imperious at the back for the table-toppers, contributing to 12 clean sheets in his first 20 Premier League games. He's been worth every single penny of that £65m transfer fee.

CB - Wesley Fofana (Leicester City)

It's scary to think that one of the most complete defenders plying his trade in the Premier League right now is just 20 years of age. Fofana is yet another example of Leicester's stellar recruitment in recent years and it's why Brendan Rodgers' side are now serious top four candidates.

LB - Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham)

Spurs' struggles in recent weeks have coincided with Reguilon's absence through injury, which says a lot. The exciting left-back is a force to be reckoned with in attack, the Spaniard contributing three assists in his first 13 Premier League games.

CDM - Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham)

Jose Mourinho's new midfield general has been one of Spurs' few consistent performers in 20/21 and he only cost the north London outfit £15m in the summer. Hojbjerg's even chipped in with a goal and three assists from his defensive midfield role, a more-than-decent return. "Physically he is very strong & technically he is much better than people think," Mourinho said after the 2-0 win over Arsenal and the Portuguese was spot on.

RM - Raphinha (Leeds United)

The Brazilian winger really has taken to Premier League football like a duck to water. He's electric going forward and works tirelessly to help Leeds in defence. It's no surprise that Liverpool are interested in signing the 24-year-old star, according to France Football (per GFFN).

LM - Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

Not many expected Jota to make an instant impact at Liverpool following his £41m move from Wolves, but he quickly silenced the doubters. The Portuguese scored five goals in his first nine league appearances for the Reds and Jurgen Klopp's side just haven't been the same without him.

CAM - James Rodriguez (Everton)

It's still remarkable that Everton signed the Colombian superstar on a free transfer from Real Madrid. Rodriguez has been the creative outlet Everton had been crying out for and the majority of his five Premier League goals have been absolute stunners.

ST - Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Eyebrows were raised when Villa parted ways with £33m to sign Watkins, but it's proven to be a shrewd investment. Dean Smith's side are flying high in 20/21 and their new striker has played a huge part, scoring 10 goals and consistently leading the line in a high-quality manner. The Englishman currently boasts the 12th highest overall rating among Premier League players on WhoScored.

ST - Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)

Where would Newcastle be without Wilson? Almost certainly in the relegation zone. Steve Bruce's side have been lacklustre and unimaginative in attack throughout the campaign, but their newest talisman has still scored 10 league goals. Well played, Callum.

